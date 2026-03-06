Raise a glass to the Special Relationship
Eighty years ago, Winston Churchill delivered his historic address at Westminster College on Wednesday, March 5, 1946, and coined the phrase “special relationship”, referring to the alliance between United Kingdom and the United States.
Were we living in happier times, we would likely mark the anniversary with a celebration, despite a nutcase having sprayed paint over Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square.
The Special Relationship is central to Five Eyes, the Anglosphere intelligence alliance that includes Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It is also very important to HM Armed Forces, particularly the Royal Navy and Royal Marines and their operations with the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps.
The Special Relationship will surely endure so that our great nations may trump any malign adversary. The UK’s safety and security depend on it more than many Britons realise — the protection of sea trade is essential for our island nation’s survival and prosperity.
I will raise a glass tonight to our great ally, as I will in four months’ time for America 250, the semi-quincentennial on Friday, July 4.
Lester May (Lieutenant Commander, Royal Navy — retired),
Address supplied
Was there ever a rules-based order?
At the Munich Security Conference, the demise of the world order as we have known it was confidently announced by the German chancellor during a speech that attracted considerable international attention.
Apparently, the rules-based system that kept everyone in line has evaporated before our eyes, leaving behind a dangerous atmosphere where possessing the power to do something is reason enough to do it, regardless of the consequences.
When I heard such words on the news this past week, I thought to myself: in what world are you living?
What “rules-based system” existed after the Second World War, and who exactly was expected to follow it?
Are you talking about the one that watched the Vietnam War unfold before its eyes? Or the system that allowed the United States to force its allies to join an invasion of Iraq in which millions were killed, over weapons that did not exist?
Or perhaps you are referring to the system that allows a country to carry out a genocide against its neighbour with impunity while the world debates what to do.
Ever since the Second World War ended, the world has been walking steadily towards a third conflict. That is because there was never any real justice to begin with, only the appearance of order maintained by those with the greatest power.
Despite the failure of the League of Nations, the United Nations had an opportunity to ensure that justice — true justice — would prevail. But how could it, when the veto power effectively told the world that the interests of a few could outweigh those of the many?
Alas, here we are again, on the eve of destruction, watching familiar patterns repeat themselves.
Perhaps UN version 3.0 will be better.
Nauman Hadi,
Address supplied
Kings Pond poll has no clear mandate
Cllr Matthew Kellermann wonders if we have reached the “day that democracy died” in Alton.
Kings Pond is clearly a very emotive issue for some people in Alton. I too have followed the discussions and planning for possible works, including attending the evening meeting at which the parish poll questions were thrashed out.
My memory of the meeting is that the town clerk explained very clearly the legal basis for a parish poll. My guess is that there were about 50 people at the meeting.
I seem to recall that many of the features of the parish poll on the possible works were constrained by this legislation, including the advisory nature of the poll.
I would point out that the electoral roll in Alton amounts to something over 15,000 people, all of whom will have to pay towards any planned work. For myself, I would rather this was rationally spent and aimed towards an enduring fix for the various issues that arise with the pond.
To claim that a turnout of just over 1,000 represents an endorsement of any point of view on this subject seems well wide of the mark.
Arthur Kearse,
Park Close Road,
Alton
Crossing danger is all too real
While reading the letters page in the Petersfield Post recently, there was one from a lady about the dangers for pedestrians crossing the junction between Charles Street and Swan Street in the town centre.
I am afraid that danger is all too real, as there was indeed, within the last eight to ten years, a pedestrian fatality at that very spot
Pauline Barnfield,
South Harting,
Petersfield
There’s nothing cute about captivity
I’m sure your readers have already seen the story of “Punch”, the baby monkey who has gone viral online after being rejected by his mother and finding comfort in a stuffed toy instead.
His story has generated millions of views, but there is a bigger picture that most people are not seeing: Punch is a traumatised animal trapped in a concrete prison who is exhibiting signs of severe psychological distress. His story is not “cute” or “inspiring”; it is abuse, plain and simple.
Punch’s story is also not unique. This kind of trauma can be found in all systems that confine animals because those systems cannot meet their needs. From primates in laboratories – 1,478 were used in experiments in the UK in 2024 – to pigs and chickens confined on farms, their suffering is profound and usually invisible.
We cannot simply root for Punch without questioning the system that put him there. If we truly care about animals, our response should not be to turn Punch’s suffering into viral online content, but to challenge the system that harms him and countless other animals.
Elizabeth Davenport,
Senior Campaign Manager,
Animal Aid
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