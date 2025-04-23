An organisation in an East Hampshire village is looking for new members to join its ranks.
Liss Men’s Shed has around 40 members (including one woman!) and wants to highlight the work they do in the community.
The group is a diverse bunch, with members from as far as Argentina, Austria, and Mauritius.
Vice chair Bob Smith said: “Last summer, the whole community had a fair about all the activities that go on in the village.
“People came along, and we were introducing them to the activities that we want to push that a little bit more. If you've got something at home that you want repairing, as long as it's not electrical, bring it along and we'll have a look.
“You don't have to be experienced to come here because you can work with somebody who is, and they will teach you.
“Danny is a teacher and used to run the woodwork department at Reading College, so if younger people wanted to learn more skills in woodwork, it's a great way to learn.”
Danny is also head of a team from the Men’s Shed that is working to build and install a kitchen and other pieces for the preschool located on the same grounds as the group.
Their services include:
- Bike service and sales
- Community and charity project work
- Woodwork
- Art and craft
The members also go to schools with pre-made wooden toys and objects and then teach the children how to make them. At recent events, quite a few of the interested children were girls.
Mr Smith adds: “Ladies are very welcome!
Members also enjoy afternoons where they listen to a guest speaker or entertainer and participate in games such as Scrabble.
So, if you’re looking to try something new or meet people, reach out to Liss Men’s Shed.