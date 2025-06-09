East Hampshire Police have reported a spate of early morning vehicle break-ins around Liss.
The incidents have taken place around the Hatch Lane, Western Road and Hill Brow Road areas of the village.
Personal items were stolen during two early hour incidents last Tuesday (June 3) while golfing equipment was stolen following a break-in on May 30.
Police have appealed for information while also reminding motorists not to leave valuables in their vehicles.
Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact 101 quoting 44250241298 or by following this link: https://orlo.uk/U0GwU
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
