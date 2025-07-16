The recent torching of a stolen Range Rover in Longmoor and a spate of crimes on a Bordon estate have been linked to a string of burglaries around East Hampshire.
Police believe at dozen burglaries around the district between June 12 and July 14 may be connected with high-value cars and tools, silverware, antique clocks and gardening equipment among the items stolen.
Churt Road and Frensham Lane have been among the hotspots with gates being rammed by a possibly stolen vehicle.
Details of each incident have been released with police appealing for witnesses, information and doorbell footage with most of the crimes taking place at rural addresses between Farnham, Bordon and the Surrey border. The listed crimes include:
- A house burglary on Churt Road, near Hearn (north of Headley Down) around 2.30am on June 12 with silverware being stolen. Crime reference number 44250256589.
- Break-in at a house on Cobbett Square, Bordon, around 2.30am on June 24. Nothing stolen,44250277406.
- Burglary on Bacon Lane, near Hearn, around 2.15am on June 26. High-value tools stolen from an outbuilding, 44250281239.
- Damage to a fence at a property on Churt Road, near Hearn, around 2am on June 28. Suspicious behaviour also reported with people seen with torches and the driver of a dark van flashing the vehicle’s headlights, 44250285034.
- House burglary on London Road, Bentley, around 2.15am on June 28. Antique clocks and silver trays stolen, 44250286396.
- Attempted break-in on Shalden Lane, Shalden Green, around 3am on June 28. Nothing stolen, 44250285328.
- House burglary on Church Street, near Kingsley, sometime on June 29 or 30. Silverware stolen, 44250288061.
- Suspicious behaviour on Church Road, near Hearn, around 2.20am on July 1. Torchlights seen near property and police called, 44250289797.
- Range Rover stolen from outside a house on High Street, East Meon, sometime on July 13 or 14, 44250312650.
- Land Rover Discovery, possibly stolen from a Haslemere address, found burnt out on Liphook Road, near Whitehill, at 4.36am on July 14.
- Attempted break-in on Frensham Lane, near Hearn, around 3.16am on July 14, 44250312591.
- Gardening equipment stolen from outbuilding on Frensham Lane, near Hearn, around 3.09am on July 14, 44250312691.
“We are aware of the impact that this has on the local community, but please be reassured that enquiries are ongoing as we continue to gather evidence to arrest offenders,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Police.
“Our teams are taking these reports extremely seriously and are following lines of enquiry to locate those responsible.
“As part of our enquiries, we would like witnesses to come forward to help our investigation.
“Were you in the areas at the times mentioned above? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could help?
“If you have any information, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting the relevant reference number.”
Details can also be reported through the “tell us about” link on www.hampshire.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
