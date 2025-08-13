Frensham Pond Sailing Club didn’t just sail, they made waves for a cause, raising £3,159 for MND research during their annual 10-hour charity race. From single-handed skippers to Sailability crews, participants of all ages and abilities turned out in force, proving that even a small pond can make a huge splash.
The event blew past its fundraising target of £1,000, collecting £3,159 through auctions, raffles, a BBQ, a cocktail tent, games, and generous donations.
MND representatives celebrated the achievement: “All the funds you have raised will help make a real difference to the lives of people affected by MND. Whether this is through enabling someone to have a voice to communicate with loved ones, equipment to help them move around the home and enjoy the outdoors, or funding vital research to take us closer to the cure. It wouldn’t happen without you. THANK YOU!”
MND is a neurodegenerative disease affecting motor neurons, with no known cure, and these funds will support vital research and improve the quality of life for sufferers.
Line honours went to Ed Clifford and Tristan Harding in their ILCA 6, while special recognition was given to Chris Brown and Matt Hall for sailing the full 10 hours solo.
While the event was a triumph, the club faces ongoing challenges. Its sailability jetty is now unsafe, leaving 60 sailors with disabilities unable to access the water. A spokesperson said: “While the club fought tooth and nail to raise funds for MND, the funding required for the jetty overhaul is almost 15 times that of what we managed to raise in the 10 hour race. We are appealing to businesses in and around Frensham Pond to help us raise £42,000 to replace the jetty to help us get our 60 sailability sailors back on the water.”
