A man has been jailed today following a fatal road traffic collision on the A27 Havant bypass in which one of his passengers was killed.
Robbie Hawes, 26, of Ranelagh Road, Havant, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
The court heard that Hawes had been driving at speeds exceeding 120mph despite "atrocious" weather conditions when he lost control of his blue BMW 120d. The vehicle, which had five occupants, crashed while travelling eastbound on the A27 at around 11.55pm on Saturday, 5 November 2022.
Tragically, one of the passengers, 36-year-old Richard Hill from Havant, died at the scene.
Richard’s family issued a heartfelt tribute, saying: "Rich was the light in any room, people gravitated towards his infectious charm and his incredible gift of making people smile and laugh.
"He was loved by everyone that had the pleasure to meet him, and without him in this world, an emptiness has been created that can never be filled.
"He was blessed with the gift of the gab and applied that to his role in sales. He was unmatched in the office.
"His love for life, his friends and his family was deep, compassionate and selfless.
"There isn’t another like him and his unique personality will be relentlessly missed by us all, including his heartbroken mum and girlfriend.
"His memory will live on and will certainly be at the core of his little boy Sonny, who never got the chance to meet him but is already so much like him.
“Richard was a cheeky chappie. He loved his family and his friends and had so much love to give.
“His life was taken far too young and it has left destruction at every turn.
"Grief is a painful journey that we are now part of. The heartache we feel is a measure of the unconditional love that we have for him.
"I know we will find you dancing and singing to reggae with a spiced rum and diet coke watching Tottenham win a game.
“He will forever be in our hearts.
"Your endlessly loving friends and family."
The court was told that conditions on the night of the crash were hazardous, with heavy rain and surface water on the road. Despite this, Hawes drove at extremely high speeds, ultimately losing control of the vehicle.
On Thursday (6 June), he was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 11 years and four months and must complete an extended retest before he can drive again.
Detective Sergeant Gary Doughty of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was without doubt a completely avoidable and needless loss of life brought about by speed and a manner of driving which is not appropriate at any time, let alone for the atrocious conditions of that night.
"It had been raining heavily, there was surface water on the road, and the speeds Hawes was driving at were outrageous.
"This incident was wholly preventable. Speeding is a major cause of deaths on our roads and we as Roads Policing officers are committed to bringing speeding drivers to justice.
"I would like to thank everyone who has assisted us in this investigation. Your contribution, no matter how large or small, has played a part in the case.
"Finally I would like to place on record my thanks to the family of Richard for the faith they have put in my team during the investigation.
"No sentence handed down by a court will ever replace a loved one but the dignity, patience and courage shown by you all is exemplary.
"Whilst you as a family will continue life without Richard I hope that today’s sentence goes some way to providing you with a pathway to move forward with cherished memories of Richard in your hearts."
