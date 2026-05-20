Now, an autograph book signed by Monroe during the filming of The Prince and the Showgirl is set to go under the hammer later this month.
Monroe travelled to London in 1956 to star alongside Olivier in the 1957 film. She arrived with her new husband, playwright Arthur Miller, shortly after the couple married.
During their stay, the couple were required to register officially as “aliens” at a police station in Weybridge under regulations introduced during Cold War security fears in the 1940s and 1950s.
The police officer overseeing the registration happened to be an autograph collector and asked the couple to sign his autograph album, dedicating their signatures to his children, Gillian and Graham.
Now the album, consigned for sale by Gillian’s daughter, is due to be auctioned by Send-based Ewbank’s Auctioneers on May 29.
Monroe signed her name “Marilyn Monroe Miller” and added “love and kisses” alongside the autograph.
The album also contains signatures from a number of film and television stars of the era, including Alan Ladd, Richard Todd, Patrick Barr and Tony Hart.
Denise Kelly, specialist at Ewbank’s, said: “This is a wonderful snapshot of a key moment in the lives of both Miller and Monroe as they embarked on what proved to be a short-lived marriage.
“The provenance is exceptional and the sale is taking place just as newly discovered taped interviews with Miller about their relationship have come to light.”
The autograph album is expected to sell for between £500 and £800.
The filming of The Prince and the Showgirl became notorious for clashes between Olivier and Monroe over her Method acting style and repeated delays, although Olivier later praised her screen presence.
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