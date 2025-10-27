Liphook came together to remember and support the Armed Forces, as the 2025 Poppy Appeal officially launched across the village. Lamp posts were adorned with poppies, and a soldier silhouette was placed in the Millennium Bed on Midhurst Road, reminding residents of both the sacrifices made by service personnel and the ongoing need to support veterans, serving members, and their families.
The launch saw a strong turnout of local leaders, including MP Greg Stafford, councillors from Hampshire and East Hampshire, Army personnel from Longmoor, and local community leaders.
Sally Cameron, Chair of Bramshott and Liphook Parish Council and a former RAF member, remembered those she has lost: “It’s a very personal time to remember people we have lost from our time in the service. Supporting the appeal is about honouring them and their families.”
Veterans led by Alan Clare also installed a reflective display inside St Mary’s Church, Bramshott. Clare, who served in the Royal Corps of Transport, said: “We do this out of respect for fallen soldiers and to support the work of the British Legion.”
Liphook in Bloom, which started the annual village poppy display, has partnered with the Royal British Legion for several years. Terry Burns, President of Liphook in Bloom, said: “It is a fine bit of teamwork which we know people in the village appreciate.”
Lt Col (Retd) Alasdair Cameron, Liphook Poppy Appeal Coordinator, said: “It’s not just about the fallen — it’s also for the families affected by war. Supporting the Poppy Appeal helps all of them, especially those who have served and continue to serve.”
MP Greg Stafford added: “The Poppy Appeal is a vital charity. With our strong local military connections, it’s crucial to support veterans past and present, and to remember those who continue to serve around the world.”
