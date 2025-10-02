Farnham & Bordon MP Gregory Stafford has condemned the Government for omitting his entire constituency from allocations under a new regeneration scheme, known as ‘Pride in Place’.
Under the programme, eligible neighbourhoods can receive up to £20 million over ten years, with a separate impact fund of up to £1.5 million per local authority—but only for areas selected by government.
The MP is highlighted Whitehill & Bordon, where a long-term regeneration project is under way.
While some elements are progressing, including a new Sainsbury’s now under construction, other phases remain dependent on finance, market conditions and delivery sequencing.
Plans for health infrastructure, most notably a proposed health hub to co-locate services, are cited as offering benefits aligned with the new scheme’s priorities but are on hold while negotiations continue between the local NHS and developers.
“Our area has real, ongoing regeneration needs. Labour has cherry-picked authorities across the country leaving towns like Bordon without any targeted support,” said Mr Stafford.
“This sends the wrong signal to places trying to deliver steadily in tough conditions, particularly ahead of the Autumn Budget.”
In a letter to the Secretary of State, Rt Hon Steve Reed MP, Mr Stafford said: “Residents will rightly ask how a visible programme of renewal can be passed over while other places are prioritised. These allocations appear disconnected from both the Government’s stated policy objectives and from the evidence of delivery.
“If Pride in Place is to carry credibility, it should reinforce genuine local effort rather than overlook it.”
The Government’s new Pride in Place programme will channel up to £20 million over 10 years into selected neighbourhoods, alongside a £1.5 million impact fund for local authorities. It is designed to target areas through locally led regeneration plans focusing on communities, places and people.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.