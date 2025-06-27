The MP for Farnham & Bordon Greg Stafford, MP for Godalming & Ash Jeremy Hunt, and MP for Aldershot Alex Baker have written to object to controversial plans to build a McDonald’s next to a popular nature reserve.
The MPs have written to Guildford Borough Council objecting to the planning proposal, which would allow a McDonald’s drive-thru to be built right next to Tice’s Meadow Nature Reserve.
The application comes despite there being several drive-thru restaurants – including a Starbucks, KFC and another McDonald’s – a short distance away from the site.
In a letter signed by all three MPs, they argue that as Tice’s Meadow is a designated nature reserve, “we are deeply concerned about the impact that the proposed development could have on wildlife and the surrounding environment.”
They also bring up the issue of litter: “It is well-documented that roadside littering often increases markedly in the vicinity of fast food restaurants, despite measures intended to mitigate this problem,” the MPs state.
They add: “Many of our constituents have raised concerns about the potential loss of diversity, adverse visual impact and air pollution.
“The likely environmental harm, the unnecessary duplication of existing facilities, and the unsuitability of the location within a countryside-designated area should all weigh heavily against approval.”
Tice’s Meadow is a newly developed nature reserve on the site of the former Farnham Quarry, located between Badshot Lea and Tongham in Surrey, on the southern outskirts of Aldershot, Hampshire.
The current petrol station at the Tongham services was built prior to the establishment of the nature reserve, and passionate volunteers fought a long, hard battle with four councils to get it recognised and protected.
The move would impact some of the species which migrate to Tice’s Meadow every year, attracting bird watchers from across the UK. About 20 bird species, 30 dragonfly species, and more than 30 butterfly species have been recorded on site. Highlights include nesting common terns, little ringed plovers, barn owls and swifts.
The site is designated countryside in the Guildford Borough Council Local Plan, and Greg and Alex are urging Guildford Borough Council to reject this application to protect the local environment and wildlife for current and future generations.
Whilst McDonald’s updated its plans in December 2024 to offset the impact to wildlife of a new drive-thru, residents say this is not enough to mitigate the impact of rubbish, noise and light in the area.
More than 7,915 people have signed a petition to stop the new McDonald’s and more than 100 people have written to Guildford Borough Council to object.
