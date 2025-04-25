Bourne Wood, one of Surrey’s most recognisable filming hotspots, is once again playing host to a major Netflix production.
Crews have returned to the popular woodland location near Farnham to shoot scenes for Season 5 of the hit fantasy series The Witcher.
Over recent weeks, dog walkers and families have enjoyed the spring sunshine in the area — but those visiting may have also noticed the sudden appearance of temporary wooden structures resembling small beehives.
These are believed to be part of the set for the upcoming season, which continues the saga based on the bestselling video game and book series.
A spokesperson for Forestry England, which manages the woodland, said:“Forestry England and the film company will endeavour not to encroach upon your enjoyment of the wood, however, there may be some disruption with vehicles and horses moving around.”
Netflix last filmed The Witcher in Bourne Wood during production of Season 4 in 2024.
Since then, the series has made use of nearby filming locations, including Black Park in Slough.
Based on the popular video game, the series will see a major cast change this year, with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill, who portrayed the character for the first three seasons.
Hemsworth and his doubles have been spotted on set and local fans may recall that his brother, actor Chris Hemsworth, was seen at Frensham Ponds back in 2015, delighting passersby and even stopping to take photos.
Season 4 of The Witcher is set to premiere in September 2025.
Bourne Wood has a long cinematic history, having been featured in major productions including Gladiator, Harry Potter, and The Avengers.
For those interested in visiting more local filming sites, Waverley Borough Council has published a map of notable locations in the area, encouraging fans to explore and relive their favourite movie moments.