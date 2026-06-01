Everyone worries to some extent. It starts in early childhood and seeing children struggle with anxiety can be heartbreaking.
This is why Tongham author Charlie Burrowes has written a picture book for little children called Luna the Llama Who Worried Too Much, designed to help children understand anxiety, worry, and bravery in an approachable way.
Inspired by the everyday worries many children quietly carry, the story, written in rhyme and paired with warm, painterly illustrations, follows a young llama called Luna who struggles with anxious thoughts that stop her from enjoying the world around her. While the other llamas run, jump, and explore freely, Luna stays behind, held back by ‘what if’ thoughts and fears.
Everything changes when a storm rolls in, and Luna meets a tiny mouse carrying a leaf for a home.
Through kindness, encouragement, and one small brave step at a time, Luna learns that courage does not mean never feeling worried – it means moving forward even when fear comes along too.
Charlie said: “I wanted to create a story that children could emotionally connect with, especially those who overthink or feel anxious.
“Luna doesn’t magically stop worrying – she learns that bravery can exist alongside those feelings, and I think that’s an important message for children and adults alike.
“I, myself, have sadly struggled with anxiety and depression; it is scary. I have a three-year-old son named Arlo, and he loves me reading to him each night.
“I took it upon myself to try to write a rhyming book that helps with the issue of anxiety, and I hope it helps kids learn about it and feel brave to talk about it.”
The book has recently been released on Amazon and is aimed at young readers and families looking for meaningful bedtime stories with positive emotional themes.
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