Specialist crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service rescued a paraglider who got caught in a tree near South Harting last Sunday (September 21).
The events leading up to the incident on Harting Down are unclear but he was left well off the ground after his canopy got tangled in the tree, with two fire engines and a Technical Rescue Unit being deployed.
A spokesperson for WSFRS said: “Due to the remote location of the incident and the height of the trapped paraglider, firefighters carried out a rope rescue to safely lower the paraglider back down to the ground.”
A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being discharged.
