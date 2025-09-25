Police have confirmed that a middle-aged man from Surrey died yesterday following a serious collision on the A3 between Liphook and Hindhead.
The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours following a collision involving a black Skoda Kodiaq with no other vehicles thought to be involved.
Sadly, a 57-year-old man from Hindhead was pronounced dead at the scene with his next of kin being notified.
Hampshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses with the collision taking place between the Bramshott Common and Liphook junctions around 1pm.
A spokesperson said: “At this time it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.
“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicle involved in the moments leading up to it.
Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 quoting reference 44250432585.
