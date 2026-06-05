Hundreds of people took part in this year's Farnham Walking Festival, helping to make it a resounding success.
The annual festival, organised by Farnham Town Council, took place from Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 31.
Walkers were able to choose from more than 30 guided walks exploring the villages and countryside around Farnham. Themes included nature and wildlife, history and heritage, art and creativity, and health and wellbeing.
A popular new addition to this year's festival was a puppet walk created by Farnham Folklore Society. The walk was brought to life through the sharing of local folk tales narrated by a young William Cobbett.
Cllr Kika Mirylees, lead member for culture, said: "My thanks go to the community groups and walk leaders who contributed to this year's Festival, particularly the Farnham Ramblers and principal summer sponsors Kidd Rapinet and Shaw Gibbs for their continued support of summer events in Farnham.
"There's no doubt that without their input, it wouldn't have been possible for us to host an event with such a wide variety of walks. Every year the festival evolves, and the 2026 festival was no exception. This is what helps to keep it fresh and is why people take part year after year."
Farnham's community groups made a major contribution to the festival.
This year, Farnham Ramblers welcomed visitors on walks exploring the historic ruins of Waverley Abbey, the Crondall countryside, Frensham Ponds and the Devil's Jumps.
Hive Helpers guided walkers around the Farnham Bee Trail on World Bee Day, while experienced walkers joined members of the Surrey Hills Society for a walk along the ancient North Downs Way from Farnham to Guildford.
The festival also saw the return of the town centre history tour, led by local student Finn.
Although the Walking Festival has ended for 2026, walkers can continue exploring the area through a range of self-guided routes.
Walks can be downloaded from Farnham Town Council's website or printed copies collected from Farnham Town Hall in South Street. Walkers can also download the free Discover Farnham app, which provides access to a selection of themed routes with commentary.
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