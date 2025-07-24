A new chapter has begun for one of Petersfield’s most cherished businesses as retailers pick up the pieces following a devastating fire.
One Tree Books is back in business following the Lavant Street fire as it reopened last Tuesday (July 22) in the old Ann’s Prams unit at 33 Chapel Street.
And people continue to help traders and tenants affected by the July 3 blaze with nearly £9,000 now being donated to the ‘Businesses & Residents in Petersfield Fire’ GoFundMe page launched by Linda Kirkbride of Handmade Studios.
One Tree Books owner, Tim O’Kelly, even found time to rearrange one of his biggest book events of the year as last Monday’s sold-out talk with Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey was moved to Bedales.
The bookshop will be based on Chapel Street for “as long as it takes” with no word yet on the future of the Lavant Street block and its structural integrity, although ‘investment for sale’ signs have appeared on the corner building.
He said: “We don’t know what will happen to our old shop until everyone has checked through the structure, but it looks pretty sound.
“I have to say, we’ve been so supported by the community and it’s been amazing.
“Ann from Ann’s Prams got us in there (33 Chapel Street) straight away, Hometown gave us free vehicle hire and we’ve been really supported. We also managed to save quite a lot of the stock.
“The fact that so many people have offered help is also really touching. We’ve had people come in to clean the place, customers have helped us move stock over and we feel very supported by the community.”
Meanwhile, rumours continue to persist about the cause of the fire with the police saying they remain “open minded” about the circumstances.
Hampshire Fire & Rescue have said the cause of the fire was “accidental” with overloaded electrics likely to blame. But their police counterparts have been unable to check the remains of the block in the meantime with the investigation effectively remaining open.
A police spokesperson said: “Work remains ongoing by our partners in the council to ensure the building is safe for emergency services to enter.
“Until such a time as specially trained officers have entered and conducted a search inside the premises, we are not able to confirm the contents of the building or the full circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.
“At this time we remain open-minded as to the circumstances.”
The junction of Chapel Street and Lavant Street has also now been opened to vehicular traffic although parking restrictions are in place, with no stopping allowed around the affected area.
