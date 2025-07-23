Comedian, Strictly Come Dancing winner and all round good guy Bill Bailey is passing through East Hampshire and West Sussex on his City to Sea charity walk.
The actor and TV presenter dropped into the Sustainability Centre near East Meon yesterday (Tuesday, July 22) on the latest leg of his South Downs Way trek.
He’s already taken in the likes of Old Winchester Hill and the Meon Valley as he’s walking the 99-mile route from Winchester to Eastbourne in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
His route will include local landmarks like Butser Hill, Queen Elizabeth Country Park and Harting Down so say hello if you spot him, or better still, make a donation!
He said: “It’s twenty years since I lost my Mum to cancer, and I will always appreciate the help and support we got from Macmillan.
“Walking is a great way to remember, to share stories and to reconnect with others and I’ll be joined by family and friends on this hike.
“Anything you can donate will be hugely appreciate – thanks and see you on the trail!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.