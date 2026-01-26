Change is a ringing as mobile phone coverage in Waverley is being upgraded after phone operators Vodafone Three confirmed that 18 sites in the area have been upgraded – with Godalming getting 5G coverage for the very first time.
Spotty reception has plagued people in the borough for years but the newly merged company has said it is improving the network with better coverage and capacity in towns such as Elstead, Milford, Shalford, Shamley Green and Thursley.
The telecoms firm said that, as well as the work completed, it plans to bring in a comprehensive programme of upgrades for 2026, to help address the longstanding connectivity gaps in the south west of Surrey.
Political figures across the spectrum have been lobbying ministers for improved infrastructure and stronger oversight and support to speed up improvements and hold providers to their commitments.
Cllr Liz Townsend, deputy leader of Waverley Borough Council, said: “It is really encouraging to hear the progress that is being made, with residents hopefully starting to see improvements in mobile coverage and, also, to know that more upgrades are planned this year.
“However, we know there is still work to be done to help those in more rural communities, some of whom continue to experience poor or unreliable service, and we will continue to push hard for providers to deliver the improvements those residents and businesses need.
“We would also like to acknowledge the part that Cranleigh and Godalming BIDs are playing to improve the Wi-Fi connectivity on local high streets.
“There will be seven public wifi hotspots at strategic locations throughout Cranleigh High Street whilst Godalming hotspots will go ‘live’ this week.”
MP Jeremy Hunt also met with representatives of VodafoneThree this week to keep up the pressure for improved mobile phone signal across Godalming, Ash, Cranleigh and the wider villages.
He said: “We have good news to share – VodafoneThree have upgraded 18 sites in our area over the past few months, bringing dedicated 5G technology to Godalming for the first time as well as delivering wider 5G coverage in Ash, Ash Vale and Tongham.
“The upgraded sites also bring a wider 4G coverage and better capacity in villages such as Elstead, Milford, Shalford, Shamley Green and Thursley.
“There is more good news to come – particularly for Cranleigh – and I look forward to sharing more details in the near future.”
A VodafoneThree spokesperson added: “We are working at pace to deliver improvements to all residents across Waverley.
They added: “Customers’ devices will automatically connect to the best coverage available – whether that’s on the Vodafone or Three network – effectively giving them access to two networks at no extra cost.
“This will see customers of VodafoneThree brands experience improved coverage, reliability, and speed when using 4G and 5G.
“Specifically in Waverley, we have activated 27 of these sites with a mixture of 4G coverage and capacity improvements and additional layers of 5G connectivity. We hope these benefits are being felt by our customers across Waverley.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.