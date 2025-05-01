Pierrepont Farm in Frensham is setting a new standard for rural accessibility, opening an inclusive pathway that welcomes visitors of all abilities to enjoy the countryside.
The farm was filled with celebration as the new access path was officially opened to the public. Helena Darragh, head of conservation and land management at the Countryside Regeneration Trust, gave a heartfelt speech thanking everyone who contributed to the project.
Ms Darragh said: “Opening up Pierrepont Farm to more people has always been our goal, and this new path ensures more people have the opportunity to experience it."
The project was made possible by a grant from the Surrey Hills Access for All Fund, along with a legacy donation in memory of Fiona Lorimer.
Thanks to these contributions, the farm's historic carriage track has been transformed into a fully accessible path. Members of Fiona Lorimer’s family attended the opening to witness the positive impact of her legacy.
Developed in collaboration with key partners, including the Surrey Coalition of Disabled People and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), the project was carefully designed to meet the diverse needs of its visitors.
Cutting the ribbon to open the path was coalition member Suzan Lewis-Jones,.
She said: “I live locally and have been involved with the plans for the farm from the beginning. The changes mean it will be much easier for so many people including me to visit and benefit from everything the countryside has to offer.
“ I will be coming back with my friends as the area is so peaceful and quiet. I hope this helps create a snowball effect where more areas in the countryside become accessible for everyone.”
Enhancements include an interpretive sign featuring Braille, offering information on the farm's nature-friendly practices and local wildlife.
Other improvements include two designated disabled parking bays with clear signage, and upgraded accessible toilet facilities at the Old Dairy Courtyard.