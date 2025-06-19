Hampshire Police have confirmed that a man in his 60s died this morning after falling from a bridge over the A3.
The incident took place on the Liphook bypass around 7am this morning (Thursday, June 19) with the victim being pronounced dead at the scene.
No further comment is expected from the police as the man’s next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
The road between the Liphook and A325 Greatham junctions was closed in both directions for much of the morning rush hour to allow investigations.
A phased reopening followed but Liphook became gridlocked as traffic was diverted through the village.
The death is the second to take place on roads in the Post & Herald area this week, as a pedestrian in her 20s died on Tuesday (June 17) following a collision on the eastbound A31 between Farnham and Guildford.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.