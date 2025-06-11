The family of a cyclist from Liss who died following an incident near East Meon have hailed the “incredible bond” he shared with his family in a moving tribute.
Hampshire Police are continuing to investigate how Mike Garner came off his bike near the Harvesting Lane junction on Oxenbourne Lane around 12.50pm on May 11.
The 71-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but sadly died four days later, with his family since releasing a tribute to the rugby-loving dad and fitness fanatic.
They have also launched a JustGiving page in aid of Smile4Wessex, as the charity supports the Wessex Neurological Centre at Southampton General Hospital where the former petrol station owner was treated with “such care and dedication”.
Mike was born in Stretford, Greater Manchester, in 1953, and moved to Petersfield five years later with his parents to run Herne Farm Dairy along his grandparents, aunt and uncle.
Like his children, Alex and Dani, he attended Churcher’s College, before becoming something of a petrol station magnate with his brother, Tim.
He spent 53 years in the petrol retail industry with his first site, the Rail Lane Garage (Jet) opening in 1972 on Hayling Island. He and his brother owned up to eight filling stations during the height of Garner Group Holding’s success with local sites including the original North and Southbound stations on the A3 at Liphook.
The brothers have also won Forecourt Trader of the Year twice during their careers together.
Mike first joined the Petrol Retail Association’s Wetstock Committee in 1993 and remained part of the Technical Committee until his passing. He also sat on the Jet Dealer Council from 1990 until 2008 and chaired it for a number of years.
The final two businesses were sold in September 2023 with Mike focusing his time on a house renovation project with son Alex and a larger-scale building project with Tim.
His family said: “He also spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren, whom he shared an incredibly close bond with.
“Physical health and fitness played a huge role in Mike’s life and he has been part of Petersfield Rugby Club since 1970.
“During this time has captained the 2nd XV team on numerous occasions and even played alongside son Alex in a veteran’s game.
“Mike trained at Body Conditioning in South Harting for over 22 years and on his 70th birthday he did 70 full chin ups in one hour, totally unaided.”
Mike was a very keen cyclist and regularly took part in time trials, weekly social rides and joined up with Petersfield Triathlon Club on a regular basis.
Mike leaves behind wife Carla, children Alex and Dani and stepdaughter Alexa; between them they have four children and a fifth on the way.
Anyone with information about the East Meon incident should call 101 quoting 44250204715 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.