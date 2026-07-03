A suspected teenage drug dealer from Aldershot has been arrested after being found carrying a knife at a beauty spot near Farnham.
A 15-year-old boy who entered Caesar’s Camp was initially detained late on Wednesday after being suspected of carrying out drug-related activity in the Alexandra Road area.
He was then arrested after being found carrying a knife, cash and cannabis, with wraps of suspected Class A drugs being found during a later search.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place, possessing a Class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.
He is currently in police custody while investigations continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.