While the UK may have departed the European Union, one local organisation’s relationship with the continent remains as strong as ever.
Recently, members from Farnham and Wetter-Herdecke Rotary clubs celebrated 50 years of friendship, proving that some bonds just won’t break.
To mark the golden anniversary, seven members from the German club visited Farnham from June 13 to 15 for a weekend filled with culture, camaraderie, and plenty of good cheer.
Farnham Rotary President Sarah Moss said: “We were delighted to host our friends from Germany..
“Members welcomed the opportunity to renew old friendships and form new, with the prospect of a reciprocal visit next year.”
Their itinerary included a tour of Farnham Craft Town, with stops at the Repair Café, New Ashgate Gallery, Farnham Pottery, and Churt Sculpture Park.
At the Repair Café, founder and chairman Professor Martin Charter explained how the initiative helps reduce waste by fixing broken items rather than throwing them away.
The project, which won the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, is part of the Greater Surrey Repair Café Network, which also includes a Rotary Repair Café in Godalming.
Guests then visited the New Ashgate Gallery, a not-for-profit space that supports emerging and established artists while offering affordable, quality craft.
The tour continued with lunch and a fascinating history lesson at Farnham Pottery, led by Guy Haines. The Grade II-listed site is one of the best-preserved Victorian country potteries in England.
Saturday’s celebrations wrapped up with dinner at Farnham Golf Club, followed by brunch on Sunday hosted by a local Rotary member.
Before departing, the German club gifted £800 to the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice rebuild and a walnut tree to be planted in central Farnham next year, symbolising five decades of friendship.
The Wetter-Herdecke Rotary Club based in North Rhine-Westphalia, was founded in 1972 and has around 35 members.
