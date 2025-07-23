There were more than a few cheers, tears and twirls as Haslemere’s Red Shoes School of Dance marked its tenth anniversary with a show-stopping celebration of local talent.
More than 150 young dancers, aged from two-and-a-half to 18, took to the stage before a crowd of more than 400 proud family members and friends. The milestone event showcased the vibrant spirit that has defined the school since it opened in 2014: accessible, high-quality dance training delivered in a fun, inclusive atmosphere.
Founded by principal Molly Hamilton, Red Shoes has grown into a cornerstone of Haslemere and Grayshott’s arts scene, offering classes in ballet, tap, modern theatre, acro and contemporary. All are taught by qualified professionals trained through the Royal Academy of Dance and the ISTD.
But it’s more than just training. The school’s ethos is about confidence and community – and the show proved it. Parents praised the production’s polish and energy, with one commenting: “We were blown away by the attention to detail, the costumes, the teaching and the joy on every face.”
Hamilton, who started Red Shoes with a handful of pupils and a clear vision, said: “We’re so proud of the community we’ve built. The show captured the heart and talent of Red Shoes, and what makes it such a special place for children to grow and shine.”
The school has a strong exam record and has seen several alumni go on to further study in performing arts – but its greatest success, Hamilton says, is “watching children discover confidence and joy in themselves.”
Now entering its second decade, Red Shoes remains firmly rooted in the community and inspiring the next generation of dancers.
For more information about the classes offered or to inquire about joining the Red Shoes School of Dance, head to redshoesschoolofdance.co.uk
