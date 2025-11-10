Drivers in and around Waverley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Hazel Grove, Speed restriction for tunnel works.
• A3, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
• A3, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Hazel Grove, slip road and lane closures for tunnel works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Longmoor to Thursley, carriageway closures for tunnel maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.