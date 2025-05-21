Philip Jackson, the renowned sculptor, and his wife, Jean, are generously opening the gates to their stunning garden at Casters Brook in Cocking on Saturday, June 14, to support Midhurst Palliative Care. The event, running from 11am to 4pm, is a key fundraiser for the independent charity now funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service.
The Midhurst Macmillan Service, which provides vital palliative care to patients across West Sussex, Hampshire, and Surrey, relies on donations to maintain its essential work. Emma Harrison, Fundraising Manager, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are very grateful to Jean and Philip for offering their beautiful garden for the second consecutive year. It’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of the charity’s critical funding needs.”
Visitors will be able to explore the large garden, which features an array of blooming roses, vibrant perennials, and one of the South Downs' unique chalk streams. A highlight is the impressive collection of sculptures by Philip Jackson, scattered throughout the grounds. This year, Philip is offering guided tours of his sculptures, adding an extra layer of fascination to the visit.
In addition to the garden tour, the event promises a delightful selection of homemade cakes, quiches, and scones, alongside teas, coffees, and local craft stalls. A plant sale, generously supported by Rotherhill Nurseries, and a corn dolly-making activity for all ages will ensure there's something for everyone. A raffle will offer prizes including Cowdray Gold Cup final tickets and a signed book by Philip Jackson.
Tickets are available on the day for £5, with children attending for free. All proceeds will go to Midhurst Palliative Care to support their essential services for people with life-limiting illnesses.