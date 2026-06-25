Revellers can expect a burst of Eternal Sunshine this weekend as an Ariana Grande tribute act is taking to the stage at a family festival near Farnham.
Simply Ariana will show her class at Frensham Heights this Saturday as she’s performing at Summer Sounds 2026.
There will also be music from fellow tribute acts Bieber Live and Do it like Dua, plus food and drink served all afternoon.
The festival from midday to 6pm is making a welcome return after its successful launch last year with organisers calling it “the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon”.
Revellers can expect great music and a welcoming atmosphere with tickets priced £25 for adults and £20 for under 16s from https://www.frenshamevents.uk/
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