Farnborough Airport has unveiled a Spitfire-inspired sculpture outside its terminal ahead of Armed Forces Day and this summer’s Farnborough International Airshow.
The kinetic artwork, Spitfire II, by British artist Richard Cresswell, has been installed in partnership with The Sculpture Park and will remain on display from early May until the beginning of August.
Inspired by one of Britain’s most famous aircraft, the sculpture is designed to move with the elements, rotating to face the direction of the wind and creating a controlled aerodynamic motion intended to echo the precision and performance of the original Spitfire.
The installation comes at a significant moment in the aviation calendar, coinciding with Armed Forces Day 2026 in June and the Farnborough International Airshow in July.
As a national sponsor of Armed Forces Day 2026, Farnborough Airport said the sculpture serves as a tribute to Britain’s aviation and RAF heritage, with the Spitfire remaining one of the most recognisable symbols associated with the Royal Air Force.
Although the Spitfire was originally designed in Southampton, Farnborough played an important role in the aircraft’s development through pioneering aerodynamic research carried out at the former Royal Aircraft Establishment.
Airport officials said the sculpture’s interaction with the wind also reflects Farnborough’s historic role at the forefront of aviation research and innovation. By continuously aligning itself with changing airflow, the artwork offers what the airport described as “a visual expression” of the same aerodynamic principles that have shaped aviation progress for more than a century.
The partnership with The Sculpture Park, based in nearby Farnham, also highlights the airport’s support for regional arts and culture while showcasing the work of a British artist in a prominent public setting.
Simon Geere, chief executive of Farnborough Airport, said: “This installation is a celebration of British innovation, engineering and artistry.
“As we approach Armed Forces Day and the Farnborough International Airshow, it provides a meaningful opportunity to recognise and reflect on our aviation heritage and the role Farnborough plays in the UK’s aviation story, while supporting The Sculpture Park to showcase British artistic talent.”
Sian Gray, general manager at The Sculpture Park, said: “We are delighted to partner with Farnborough Airport to present this remarkable sculpture in such an iconic aviation setting, where art, movement and history come together.”
Installed in a prominent outdoor location in front of the airport terminal, the sculpture will remain on display throughout the summer, offering what organisers described as an ever-changing visual experience responding in real time to the natural environment.
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