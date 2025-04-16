Concern about the misuse of quadbikes and UTVs is growing following a collision on an East Hampshire common which left a man with minor injuries.
A man in his 50s was reportedly struck by a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on Ludshott Common while walking his dogs on the beauty spot near Headley Down.
The man suffered bruising and scratches after being hit by the two-seater vehicle on a bridleway around 5pm on Tuesday, April 8.
The UTV, which is similar to a quadbike, did not stop with the driver and passenger being described as white teenage boys, aged around 16 to 17-years-old, with fair and dark hair, respectively.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out enquiries and are now appealing for witnesses.
“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the bike in the Common that day? Do you know who was riding it? Do you have any footage that could help our enquiries?
“Officers would also like to remind people that only push bikes, horses, and foot traffic is allowed in Ludshott Common.”
There has been a spate of incidents involving quad bikes and UTVs being driven over common land recently, with video footage of one being chased through Sleaford and Lindford being recently circulated online.
There have been frequent reports of similar vehicles being driven illegally on Thursley Common while they were also blamed for damage to Grayshott recreation ground in January.
Hampshire Police Country Watch officers also recently teamed up with MOD colleagues to patrol areas around Longmoor, Bordon and Bramshott following a reported rise in quadbikes being driven on military land.
Anyone with information about the Ludshott Common incident is asked to contact 101 quoting 44250153591 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.