We should never forget our history: but we’ve also got to look at the future.
Those are thoughts of many Bordon figures, from politicians to pensioners, on the tenth anniversary of REME leaving the town it called home for so long.
More than a century of army life ended on June 27, 2015, with a huge farewell party and parade. The Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers were cheered as they marched, exercising their freedom of the town, with a combined military and civilian fete on Budds Lane playing field rounding off a memorable day.
But a decade on, how is Whitehill & Bordon faring up with the vacuum left by the military’s departure? Herald reporters Marcus McQuilton and Anna Carroll took to the streets on Tuesday amid the passing of a milestone.
“My missus was helping on the day – it was an important day for the town,” said Alan Burdett.
“The town has changed a lot because the army is no longer here. There is not a lot of infrastructure to support the new houses and not enough businesses to employ youngsters.”
“I remember everything being shut and the army marching out on the day of the Garrison Festival,” said Emma Harrington near the Forest Shopping Centre.
“The celebrations happening ten years on are still very important for the town's history and to support the armed forces.”
Chris Nicol said: " It is important we remember the history of Bordon and support our Armed forces.
“It is good to see that the garrison and Bordon is remembered on Armed Forces Day. There is a lot the youth can learn from the men who served."
Andy Tree wasn’t a councillor when he took a picture of the fly-past during the Garrison Festival. He remembers the landmark day as a fantastic success and a fitting send-off for Bordon Garrison.
“So much has happened since that time,” said Cllr Tree, leader of the Whitehill & Bordon Community Party.
“I am very pleased we have not lost sight of our military roots, with REME and RBL veterans attending events as recently as Flag Raising on June 23 and the march through town for Armistice Day.”
Cllr Tree said he remains determined to stand up for Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford and to see a “proper regenerated town delivered” for all.
It’s a view shared by Farnham & Bordon MP, Greg Stafford, who rightly says that REME’s departure marked a turning point for Bordon.
He added: “For over a century, the military shaped the town’s identity - a proud legacy that still runs deep today.
“The past decade has seen the beginnings of an ambitious new chapter: new homes, new development, new opportunities. But for Bordon to truly thrive, the infrastructure must keep pace. Roads, healthcare, schools, transport - these are the foundations of a successful, sustainable community.
He added: “My priority is to ensure Bordon’s future honours its proud past while delivering the infrastructure and investment needed for those who live here now - and for generations to come.”
