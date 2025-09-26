A Petersfield-area school which required improvement just two years ago is now making the grade following an impressive turnaround.
The good times have returned to Liss Infant School with Ofsted inspectors noting numerous improvements since their last visit in 2023.
The school has earned a “Good” grade in every area after making a series of changes that have “significantly enhanced” the quality of the taught curriculum and wider education that pupils receive.
The report certainly makes good reading for the team with improvements in phonics, curriculum and teaching development being lauded.
Inspectors also noted during their two-day visit in July that its well-behaved pupils are “very happy” at the school and “thrive in the caring environment” that’s been created.
Pupils learn well at school and the curriculum is broad and well sequenced,” states the report.
“Lessons are calm and lunchtimes and breaktimes are energetic and happy. As a result, the school has a kind culture, which is appreciated by pupils.”
There are some minor issues with attendance and behaviour that need addressing, but they’re otherwise minor blots on a decent report card.
A new play surface, climbing frame and wall was recently installed while inspectors called reception year a “joyful part of the school”.
There is a new leadership team in place with Deputy Head, Alastair Hutton, and Special Educational Needs Coordinator, Lillian Zwarts, being joined by experienced interim Executive Headteacher Kay Bowen.
She said: ‘It is a delight to be a part of the Liss schools at this exciting time in their journey.
“With investment in the children’s play and the extensive school grounds, and the support of the governors and staff team, the future is bright for Liss.”
Parents can see the “positive culture” that’s been created during the school’s open mornings, for more details visit https://www.lissjunior.hants.sch.uk
