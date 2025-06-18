Pupils at a Farnham school were treated to an unforgettable experience when nature expert Steve Backshall paid a surprise visit.
St Polycarp’s Catholic Primary School arranged the visit from the renowned naturalist and TV presenter, best known for his wildlife adventures on Deadly 60 and his advocacy for conservation.
Backshall captivated a packed hall with stories of encounters with exotic animals, daring expeditions into remote jungles, and his lifelong love for the natural world. The atmosphere was electric as pupils from all year groups listened wide-eyed to tales of swimming with sharks, tracking elusive predators, and climbing jungle peaks in the name of science and discovery.
Mr Backshall’s nephews, Tom and Jack, who are pupils at St Polycarp’s, helped arrange the visit.
Teachers had plenty of praise for the television star’s visit.
Early Years lead Hannah Sperling said: “You could see the spark in their eyes.
“They weren’t just listening — they were dreaming of becoming naturalists, explorers, and protectors of the Earth.
“We encourage our children to be curious, compassionate, and courageous from the moment they start at St Polycarp’s and through. Today, Steve showed them exactly what that can look like in the real world.”
As for Tom and Jack, they beamed with pride as their cool uncle inspired their classmates — and perhaps the next generation of planet protectors.
Mr Backshall spoke to the pupils about how it’s not just far-flung places that are special, but that here in the UK we have amazing wildlife too. He highlighted the importance of understanding how incredible our planet is and why everyone has a role to play in protecting it.
Following the talk, students took part in a lively Q&A session. Mr Backshall responded with warmth and humour, encouraging each child to explore their natural surroundings, observe wildlife, and consider careers in science and conservation.
