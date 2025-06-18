Bosses at a chain of garden centres with branches around Waverley have invited customers to enjoy a cuppa for a cause.
People can show a latte love for their community by taking part in a charity coffee morning at their local Squire’s Garden Centre on Monday, July 7.
Each centre has its own charity of the year with £1 from every hot drink sale between 9am and 11am on the day going to the good cause.
Sales from Fairtrade coffees, iced coffees, smoothies and milkshakes also count so there’s no better time to sit back and have a cuppa in store.
Proceeds from the Badshot Lea coffee morning will go to Space2Grow with representatives from the blooming amazing cause being present on the day.
They look forward to chatting with customers about their work around Farnham and Badshot Lea and celebrating their partnership with Squire’s.
It will be similar story in Frensham and Milford with proceeds from their charity coffee mornings going to The Green Hub Project for Teens and The Fountain Centre, respectively.
“Our Charity of the Year programme is a valued part of our community work and something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres.
She added: “We hope our customers come together and join us for a warm welcome and a cup of something special to mark the event.”
No booking is required – simply come along, enjoy your favourite drink and support a great cause.
Meanwhile, applications are now being accepted for Squire’s annual ‘Love where you live’ awards which supports the work of gardening projects close to their centres.
Nine groups were presented with awards totalling £5,500 following last year, with local recipients including Badshot Lea Community Garden, The Therapy Garden in Normandy and Farncombe Community Garden. More at www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk
