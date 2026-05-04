A village spring fair drew crowds in sunny weather for a day of traditional entertainment.
The Oakhanger May Fayre on Sunday, May 3, also featured a historic first, with two May Queens crowned together.
Alice Roper, 19, and Poppy Myers, 18, were named jointly as queens of the fair at the annual celebration.
The lifelong friends were escorted in by bagpipes alongside retiring May Queen Tilly Henderson.
Senior attendants were Kitsy Crooke and Rosie Macleod, while junior attendants included Lily Hopkins, Lara Roberts, Rosemary Elms and Gracie Macleod. Oscar Bond and Aaron Wilson served as footmen.
Children taking part in the maypole dancing were Alba, Aaron, Oscar, Ruthie, Poppy, Cece, Grace, Aoibheann, Lacey and Phoebe, with Charlotte and Florence helping on the day.
Guests of honour included district councillor Philip Davies and his wife Michelle. Mr Davies has supported several village hall projects through his grant allowance, including new storage, tables and outdoor lighting.
Also attending were village hall president Sheila Goater and her husband Steve.
Visitors enjoyed a range of attractions including a tombola, barbecue and bar serving Pimms, wine and beer, alongside Oakhanger Wine, craft stalls in the church, and cake and book stalls.
Entertainment, led by master of ceremonies Greg Victor, featured performances from Alton Morris Dancers, who delighted the crowds with their red and green painted faces, folk tunes and nifty footwork.
This was followed by a performance by the Kings Pond Shantymen, harmonising traditional sea shanties including South Australia and Row Me Bully Boys.
There was also a bagpipe performance by Sacred Heart Pipes and Drums.
Organiser Mandy Victory said: “We’ve had a great attendance today, with the good weather helping to draw large numbers of visitors.”
More than £3,000 was raised for Oakhanger Village Hall.
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