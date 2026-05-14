A vital lifeline for some of Surrey’s most vulnerable patients could disappear within a year unless £40,000 is raised to keep it running.
The charity says the shortfall has been driven by a double hit: the loss of a long-standing local grant, withdrawn as the funder comes under increasing budget pressure, and a sharp rise in day-to-day operating costs.
Those costs have climbed significantly in recent months, with increases in National Insurance, minimum wage requirements and fuel pushing the service’s finances under growing strain.
Without new funding, the service says it cannot continue at current levels, despite currently transporting around 100 patients each month to hospital and specialist appointments across a large rural area where alternatives are limited.
General manager Richard Davies said the service is under pressure but is determined to keep fares as low as possible for some of its most vulnerable users.
He warned that without the Hoppa many patients would simply be unable to reach essential appointments, particularly those without family support or access to suitable public transport.
The issue is particularly acute in rural Waverley, where around 42 per cent of residents live in areas with limited or no public transport. For those who do need to travel independently, alternatives can be costly. While Hoppa users pay £12.50 each way, a taxi from Haslemere to the Royal Surrey Hospital can cost around £80 for a return journey.
Access is also a key concern, with wheelchair-accessible transport limited locally. The Hoppa provides one of the few reliable, fully accessible options for patients with mobility needs.
The charity also warns that reduced access could have wider consequences for the NHS, with missed appointments estimated to cost around £160 per consultation, according to Royal Surrey figures.
Users of the service described it as essential to their daily lives and independence. One said: “It is our only form of transport… we could never manage without it.”
Another added: “It means I can keep my independence and not have to ask friends and family for help.”
Others highlighted the reassurance it provides, particularly avoiding the stress of hospital parking or unreliable bus services.
Despite the financial uncertainty, the charity says the £40,000 appeal is essential to keep the service running through the year ahead.
So far £2,500 has been raised, but further donations are urgently needed if the service is to continue operating at current levels. Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/charity/hoppa
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