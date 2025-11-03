Look for the light. That was the title of a poem by Matty Angel read by town crier Michael Stephens as he launched Farnham’s second Lantern Festival on October 31.
And there was light, plenty of it, shining from hundreds of lanterns made by individuals and groups from across Farnham.
The lanterns came in all shapes and sizes, from tall towers to top hats, from a giant lion to a small fish, stars, spaceships, birds and bees, all handmade from kits provided by the town council to mark the end of Farnham Craft Month.
As Cajun Boogaloo sang and played on fiddle, double bass and guitar in the bandstand, the parade set off, led by the mayor, Cllr George Murray, and a giant lion, courtesy of Farnham Lions who, along with the Hedgehogs, provided volunteer support.
A seemingly endless troupe of lantern-carrying men, women and children crossed Longbridge and walked up Downing Street before turning down Upper Church Lane towards St Andrew’s Church. Inside the church there was music, hot chocolate, hot spiced fruit drink and a place to display the lanterns which stay there until Friday, November 7.
Pippa Hufton, craft town coordinator, said: “We distributed around 800 lantern kits to individuals and community groups and I think there were around 1200 people at the parade.
“It’s great to see groups coming together and owning the festival.U3A took part as did UCA, Post-19, Transform Housing, schools and others. Elphicks made lanterns too and perhaps more businesses will next year.”
Cllr Kika Mirylees added: “I found myself quite emotional watching the people coming into the church, all sorts of ages and backgrounds all talking to each other. And it was wonderful to walk up Downing Street and to see how good it looks now. Just wait until you see the new Christmas lights we’ve got!”
