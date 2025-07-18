Doctor, doctor! Who is this all dressed up and ready for combat on Hankley Common?
Matt Smith was spotted on the battlefield this afternoon as filming for the latest House of the Dragon series went up a notch at the beauty spot near Thursley.
And joining the fray was James Norton, who has been casted as Ormund Hightower in the hit HBO prequel to Game of Thrones.
People who watched the action reported seeing “intense and dramatic” scenes with cast members and around 200 extras taking part in filming.
The area has been transformed into Lord Hightower’s camp with filming starting early this week and expected to finish on August 12.
Thank you to House of the Dragon UK for allowing the Herald to share photos and video of today’s filming.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.