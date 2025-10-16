An East Hampshire firm that delivers “Sushi in the Stix” has expanded its culinary horizons after giving diners a taste of things to come.
People in Liphook were going loco for Little Fish last weekend as they held a Mexican pop-up at their Station Road warehouse.
Little Fish co-founders Neil Ghosh and his amazing Michelin-trained chef, Neil Whitney, held the events to gauge feedback ahead of launching their limited edition Little Fish Goes Mexican brand on their website.
Fairy lights were strung from the rafters with around 160 people tucking into tacos, quesadillas, taquitos and frozen margaritas over two evenings.
And although a few production lessons were learnt the feedback was “bueno”.
“Our goal is to deliver restaurant quality food to your home. It can be quite hard to find that unless you’re happy to spend a lot of money or drive for a bit,” said Mr Ghosh.
“Sushi and Pan Asian cuisine is our thing, so we also do things like Bao buns and Asian specials.
“We had this idea to move into Mexican so we held this pop-up, testing the water and getting feedback, seeing how it worked and hopefully launch a little sub-brand.
“It was a little bit busier than I thought but it went very well and we’ve now launched our Mexican food brand.”
Little Fish was launched after the pandemic with a mission to bring exceptional sushi and pan-Asian cuisine to food lovers in rural communities.
Every meal is prepared freshly on the day before being delivered to people within a 40-mile radius, although this has now been expanded to places afar as Kent and St Albans. There’s “a little bit of assembly” for people who order but the results are worth savouring with everything available at the pop-up available to order.
