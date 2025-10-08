The Tongham-based brewery will host the inaugural celebration of food, drink, and community on Saturday to Sunday,October 18-19.
Organised by Surrey Hills Enterprises in collaboration with BBQ Magazine, and in partnership with Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, the event promises a fiery and flavour-packed weekend for food lovers.
The festival will feature the BBQ Magazine Fire & Food Stage, where top UK chefs will showcase their skills over live flames.
Attendees can look forward to demonstrations from Simon Taylor of Surrey Hills Butchers, Wayne ‘Daddy Bear Grills’ Smith, Jay Porter of Porter House Orangery, and Mark ‘Griff’ Griffiths of Woodfire Camping.
The event will offer cuisine including expertly carved meats to rustic seasonal dishes cooked over embers.
Between demonstrations, visitors can join the Pancake Challenge or test their aim in the Cornhole Challenge for the chance to win foodie prizes.
Beyond the main stage, the fair will offer a rich programme of smaller demonstrations exploring international spices, fermented foods, chocolate, and warming autumn cocktails.
Around 60 artisan stalls will provide local produce, chutneys, sweet treats, clothing, homeware, jewellery, and more, while festival-goers can enjoy street food, Hogs Back beers and ciders, and toast marshmallows over fire pits.
Entertainment will include live music throughout the weekend, highlighted by The Farley’s Band performing in the barn on Saturday evening.
Dogs on leads are welcome, and parking is free.
Tickets are available now, with early bird admission priced at £12.50 for adults, rising to £15 for standard tickets. Under 16s go free, while concessions are £10. For more information and tickets, visit www.surreyhills.org/event/surrey-hills-fire-and-food-fair-2025.
