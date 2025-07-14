The Lord Hopton’s Regiment of Foote, based near Alton, recently brought the 17th century vividly to life at Titchfield Historical Society hosted an immersive English Civil War re-enactment at Titchfield Abbey.
The event marked King Charles I’s dramatic flight from Hampton Court in November 1647, when he escaped house arrest and sought refuge.
Re-enactors explained his journey west towards Farnham and then south to Titchfield Abbey, then known as Place House, where he had honeymooned 22 years earlier with Queen Henrietta Maria.
There, the King conferred with Sir John Berkley before accepting safe passage to Carisbrooke Castle on the Isle of Wight from Governor Robert Hammond.
Throughout the weekend, Lord Hopton’s Regiment and other re-enactors presented extensive living history displays.
A spokesperson for the regiment said: “There was also a children’s drill, where they were taught how to use a pike - a short version, not the 17-foot ones the adults tried out.
“The kids got to ‘kill’ a soldier in a controlled charge and fun was had by all! One child asked if we shot people out of cannons!”
The artillery team fired musket volleys and demonstrated the lengthy loading process of cannons, thrilling spectators with each echoing blast.
A dramatic skirmish followed between Royalist supporters and Parliamentarian troops. Although no battle occurred historically at the site, the staged encounter showed how such clashes would have looked in England’s bloody civil wars.
The day concluded as King Charles I departed under Hammond’s escort for captivity, with troops saluting His Majesty as he left.
The regiment’s next major event will be a Major Muster Reserve at St Ives, Huntingdonshire from July 25 to 28. They are also planning a drill at Farnham Castle on September 21.
