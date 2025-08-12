Waverley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M3, from 9pm August 13 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 5, slip road closure for barrier repairs.
• A3, from 9pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Compton to Milford, Lane closure for maintenance work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.