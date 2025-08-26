Waverley Borough Council has been shortlisted for the Finance Team of the Year - Councils and Local Services category in the Public Finance Awards 2025.
The Public Finance Awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate excellence and innovation across the public finance and governance sector.
Judged by a panel of sector leaders, the awards recognise the people, products and services that demonstrate outstanding achievement and originality.
Waverley's Finance Team has been selected as one of the top contenders from a competitive field of entries.
The winners will be announced at the awards on Friday, November 28 at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.
Cllr Mark Merryweather, Waverley’s portfolio holder for finance, assets and property, said: “I'm absolutely delighted that our finance team has been recognised at a national level. Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to sound financial management is second to none.
“Waverley is proud to be one of only a handful of councils in the country to set a two-year balanced budget as part of the 2025-26 medium term financial plan - an achievement that reflects our careful stewardship and long-term planning in the face of significant financial pressures.
“This recognition highlights Waverley Borough Council's continued commitment to financial excellence and its role as a leader in local government finance.”
