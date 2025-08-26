Drivers in and around Waverley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Milford, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A3, from 9pm August 26 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Upper Hammer Lane, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
• A3, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Milford, Lane closures for structures inspection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.