A comedian who recently walked the South Downs Way for charity has revealed he was blind for part of the journey – with the sister of a late comedy legend guiding the way.
Bill Bailey is giving his feet a well-earned rest after walking the 100-mile national trail from Winchester to Eastbourne in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
His walk – which passed through Mid and East Hampshire, The Meon Valley and West Sussex – has raised £36,000 and counting for a charity close to his heart.
But the stand-up and Strictly Come Dancing winner needed a helping hand for part of the journey, as the sister of his late friend and much-missed comedian Sean Lock acted as his eyes for part of the trail on the Sussex downs.
The author and immensely talented musician couldn’t open his eyes on day four of his trek after having a suspected violent allergic reaction.
So his friend Kate guided Bill along the way until the antihistamines kicked in and he could see clearly again.
He said: “On day four I woke up with my eyes red and sore, then stinging painfully, to the point where they became clamped shut.
“I thought, I could be in trouble here, a violent allergic reaction, perhaps to some kind of grass or pollen, which I’ve never had before.
“I couldn’t open my eyes for more than a fraction of a second and I was going to have to abandon my days walk. So we came up with the solution as Kate, sister of my old pal Sean Lock, offered up her walking pole, which I gripped in my hand, and she guided me along.
“I walked, eyes closed, as she led the way, and described the trail as we tramped along.
“Without this I’d have been stuck. After a few hours, antihistamines were procured and the eyes cleared up.”
Macmillan Cancer Support is a charity close to Bill’s heart as they provided much-needed help and support when his mum died from cancer 20 years ago.
He feels walking is a great way to “remember, share stories and reconnect with others” with family, friends and four-legged chums joining him on the journey.
Given his Facebook following and daily updates, Bill was always going to meet plenty of local fans enroute with the SDW taking in landmarks like Old Winchester Hill, Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Butser Hill and Harting Down.
He enjoyed feeding tame ducks and dipping his toes into the River Meon by the Shoe Inn in Exton and spent time at Holden Farm Camping and Café near Cheriton and the Sustainability Centre near East Meon.
He also posed for photographs on Harting Hill and enjoyed eating tiramisu with “a long spoon” at La Piazzetta in Petersfield after finishing the second day near Buriton.
There was also a reviving pint of Harvey’s bitter at the community-run Blue Bell in Cocking, south of Midhurst. Donations are still being accepted and can be made at https://shorturl.at/Uyj3T
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.