Bricks and stones were thrown at speeding rush hour vehicles from a footbridge over the A3 Petersfield bypass - with fingers being pointed at a pair of “mindless” teens.
Three windscreens were reportedly damaged after bricks or rocks were thrown from the Hanger’s Way footbridge between Tilmore Road and Steep last Thursday (July 24).
But the consequences of the incidents between 5pm and 7.30pm could easily have been worse with victims insistent the culprits were two teenagers.
While police haven’t confirmed that two teens were involved, a dashcam still from one of the affected vehicles showing one of the suspects has been posted online.
The pair even had the temerity to hang around after one of their bricks struck the windscreen of Slawosz Sleczek’s car, leaving him with a £1,000 repair bill and no vehicle for a fortnight. He was heading south towards Petersfield when the brick made contact, leaving him shaken and stranded at the roadside.
“It happened about twenty minutes past five, and they were still hanging around after I stopped,” said Mr Sleczek, who said the “police did nothing” after the upsetting incident.
“I saw them both with my own eyes, 20 minutes after they hit my car. After they saw me they decided to run.”
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said they have identified three instances in which rocks or bricks were thrown from a bridge over the A3 near Petersfield.
The spokesperson said: “Three vehicles were struck, causing damage to their windscreens.
“The incidents occurred between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 24 July.
“Enquiries remain ongoing, and anyone with information about these incidents should contact police on 44250332094.”
