Fears are mounting that local government reform could sideline social value, a principle many councils see as vital to rebuilding fairer, stronger communities. Below, Cllr Phoebe Sullivan shares her views on why embedding social value in local policy is more important than ever.
As the UK undergoes sweeping local government reforms, a critical question arises: will social value remain a priority – or become a casualty of restructuring?
Social value, once a niche policy consideration, has become a defining feature of local political decision-making. It refers to the wider impact of public spending and policies – beyond pounds and pence – to include community well-being, environmental sustainability, economic inclusion, and social equity. In my view, embedding social value into our councils’ DNA isn’t just good governance – it’s essential if we’re serious about building fairer, more resilient communities.
This was the central theme I discussed recently at a roundtable hosted by the Institute for Social Value, where we examined the forces shaping the future of local democracy. Local authorities, after all, are closest to people’s everyday lives. We manage housing, waste, public transport, and education. Our decisions — how and where we spend money — can and should deliver tangible benefits to the people we serve.
Take procurement. In Waverley, we ask every bidder for council contracts to go beyond the service spec. We want to know: Will you create apprenticeships for local youth? Will you use sustainable methods? Will you partner with community organisations? These expectations help turn public contracts into levers for positive change — supporting local enterprise, cutting emissions, improving health, and opening doors for those who’ve historically been shut out.
In truth, the growing embrace of social value reflects a deeper shift. Many communities feel left behind — by austerity, by centralisation, by the sense that decisions are made in distant rooms with little relevance to their lives. Prioritising social value is a way of saying: we hear you. We see you. And we are committed to investing in people, not just infrastructure.
The pandemic brought this home. While Whitehall scrambled, local communities mobilised. Mutual aid groups, small businesses, and charities stepped up. Councils that had already embedded social value into their frameworks were quicker to respond and better placed to coordinate relief. It was proof that socially focused policy isn’t just idealistic — it’s practical and effective in times of crisis.
That’s why it’s so important we don’t lose this progress as local government evolves. Yes, efficiency matters. But so does impact. Sometimes the cheapest contractor isn’t the best choice — especially if another firm can deliver better outcomes by employing local people or investing in training. Long-term resilience comes from weighing the full social, environmental, and economic value of our decisions.
As we tackle monumental challenges — from climate change to the housing crisis — we need a new mindset. One that sees every pound spent as a chance to strengthen the fabric of our communities.
Social value isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. And as local leaders, we must keep it at the heart of everything we do.
