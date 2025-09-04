Fascist, racist, Nazi and far right. For decades these words, chants and shouted accusations have been used by the Left to stifle any and all sensible debate on the subject of immigration into our country.
Successive governments have run scared from taking a position and, in many cases, even discussing the topic, fearing they will be labelled as closet right-wingers and deviate from that most sought-after electoral position — the centre ground.
How times have changed. With illegal immigration into our country now at an all-time high, hundreds of demonstrations around the country are popping up from nowhere, and the Left, once again, refuses to reasonably debate the pros and cons of the policy, which is demonstrably failing on every conceivable level.
The issue is made worse by the sheer numbers of legal immigrants who have followed the proper process, with net numbers around the one million figure annually.
This number of legal newcomers requires the building of approximately 10 new constituencies, with all associated public services, every single year. This is clearly unsustainable.
The two elements of immigration have led to feelings of unfairness and outrage in the case of illegal immigration, and a massive strain on our public services and housing infrastructure in the case of legal immigration.
It is time the Government capped net legal immigration at zero, with a priority for healthcare professionals, and stopped illegal immigration by refusing entry to those entering our country without permission to do so.
Immigration is the number-one issue on the doorsteps all around the country, but the debate is still sadly dominated by childish ad hominem attacks and nonsensical Orwellian chants: Say it loud, say it clear, four legs good, two legs bad.
The solution is for all sides to calmly, responsibly and reasonably address the economic, social and financial implications of the current set of immigration policies and amend the law.
This would then reduce pressure on our public services and restore a sense of common decency and fairness, which has been sadly lost.
The time for name-calling is over.
