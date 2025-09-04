That vacuum of trust is fuelling something darker. Across Europe and beyond, right-wing populists are on the rise: Nigel Farage and Reform here in the UK, Donald Trump in the United States, the AfD in Germany, Marine Le Pen’s RN in France, Giorgia Meloni’s FdI in Italy, and Austria’s FPO. Each feeds on anger and hopelessness, offering easy slogans but no solutions.