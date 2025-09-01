The Chancellor of the Exchequer is about to launch the most destructive raid on homeowners in living memory – latest reports suggest new taxes on homes over £500,000, capital gains on family houses, and a revaluation of council tax that would drive up bills here in Surrey and Hampshire. It is nothing less than a war on aspiration.
In Farnham, the average house price now exceeds £608k, with detached homes close to £893k. A family in such a home could face an annual bill of nearly £5k under the Chancellor’s plans.
In Haslemere, with an average of £670k, families face charges of £3.6k every year. In Liphook, the average is £514k, facing bills of around £2.8k. And in Bordon, where homes average £352k, families face £1.9k on top of rising mortgages and council tax.
These are not sums people can absorb without consequence. They are the difference between keeping the heating on in winter or going cold. They are the difference between a full fridge or meals stretched thin. They are the difference between paying for after-school childcare or a parent being forced to give up work.
The pain will not be confined to towns. In Grayshott or Headley, pensioners who have lived in the same home for decades will find themselves trapped: too asset-rich to qualify for support, too cash-poor to pay the levy.
A retired couple in Churt downsizing after a lifetime of work could see their modest gains swallowed up by the introduction of capital gains tax on their primary residence – an unprecedented step that no previous government has dared to take.
In Tilford or Frensham, families will think twice about maintaining their homes if every repair pushes their tax bill higher. In Lindford or Badshot Lea, parents would be forced to choose between childcare and the Chancellor’s charge.
The consequences will be dire. Families will stay trapped in houses that no longer suit their needs, paralysing the market. The tradition of passing on a family home – a bedrock of Surrey and Hampshire – will be broken.
The Chancellor likes to talk of “fairness”. But there is nothing fair about taxing a family in Badshot Lea or forcing parents in Lindford to choose between childcare and their levy, or pensioners in Tilford or Frensham being forced to sell the homes they have cherished for decades. This is not fairness. It is desperation. Having taxed incomes, savings or businesses, the Chancellor is now coming after the last sanctuary: the roofs over our heads.
I was elected to represent the people of Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere, Liphook and every village in between. I will fight these proposals every step of the way – in Parliament, in the media and in our communities. Because if this tax raid succeeds, the damage will not only be financial. It will strike at the very heart of aspiration itself.
