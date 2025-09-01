The Chancellor likes to talk of “fairness”. But there is nothing fair about taxing a family in Badshot Lea or forcing parents in Lindford to choose between childcare and their levy, or pensioners in Tilford or Frensham being forced to sell the homes they have cherished for decades. This is not fairness. It is desperation. Having taxed incomes, savings or businesses, the Chancellor is now coming after the last sanctuary: the roofs over our heads.