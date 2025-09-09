I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Deer’s Hut in Liphook, where I spoke with Debbie and her team about the challenges and opportunities facing local pubs.
What impressed me most was their determination - and their commitment to sourcing from our own countryside.
From venison on the South Downs to pheasants from nearby estates, they make it a priority to use what is local and ensure nothing goes to waste, butchering in-house and adapting menus to the season.
When pubs and restaurants buy from nearby farmers, growers, and gamekeepers, money stays in the community, skills are passed down, and resilience is built.
Globalisation has its benefits, but the war in Ukraine and recent supply chain shocks have shown how fragile international markets can be.
Having thriving local producers and businesses that care about quality is a strength we must nurture.
Yet rising costs, particularly from National Insurance changes, have made staffing tougher for pubs.
The truth is that this Labour Government has created some of the harshest trading conditions in years. Their decisions in the last Budget - piling new burdens on employers, removing vital incentives, and ignoring the voice of small businesses - have left many landlords and owners wondering how much longer they can keep the doors open.
I will continue to press ministers to recognise the damage they are doing. Local businesses do not want handouts, but they do expect fair conditions in which to thrive.
Even so, Debbie receives CVs daily, many from students, and she is determined not to give up. For some, flexible employment is vital. At The Nelson in Farnham, a paramedic told me he valued zero-hour shifts because they fit around his frontline work. That kind of choice is essential for people balancing complex lives, and it is a reminder that pubs are often a lifeline not just for customers but also for staff.
Our pubs are more than commercial ventures. As Jay at the Six Bells in Lower Hale put it, landlords are often social workers, counsellors, and caseworkers rolled into one. Pubs provide jobs, but above all they provide community. That sense of belonging is priceless - and it must not be jeopardised by policies that treat hospitality as expendable.
Looking ahead, we must give the next generation a stronger connection to the natural environment. Whether through learning where food comes from, understanding how to use ingredients sustainably, or simply spending more time outdoors, these experiences build resilience and respect for the world around us.
As I have supported calls for a Smartphone Free Childhood, I see real value in encouraging children to lift their eyes from screens and discover the richness of nature on their doorstep.
We are fortunate to have a vibrant hospitality and agricultural sector rooted in care for the land and the people they serve. At a time of global uncertainty, we should value and support them more than ever - and we must not let short-sighted decisions in Westminster undermine the very businesses that keep our communities strong.
